Regional real estate group Century 21 New Millenium has launched a fundraising campaign to help feed front-line health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic while also keeping local restaurants in business.
The campaign is called FLAG, or Front Line Appreciation Group, and is seeking donations through a GoFundMe site. Money raised is used to pay restaurants to deliver meals to first-responders and health care staff.
The campaign also has a Facebook page and is encouraging users to post photos front-line workers and tag them so group members can send them their thanks.
FLAG was started in New Jersey by two mothers who raised $75,000 in their first two weeks. The Washington area group had raised about $6,000 through Wednesday afternoon, according to the GoFundMe page.
