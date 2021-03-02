[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Committee of 100 will host a March 10 online forum on supporting local youth during and after the COVID lockdowns that have hit public schools and some other schools in the region.
The event will feature Bridget Loft of Arlington Public Schools and Jeanne Booth of George Mason University, and will look at both short-term and long-term impact on students.
“Many students have experienced an increase in stress and reduction in support when outside of the classroom setting,” the organization said. “Yet others report only being mildly affected and seem to have adapted well.”
The event begins at 7 p.m. For information and to register, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
