The Fairfax County Health Department has launched a new COVID-19-centric data site – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/covid19/case-information – in the Fairfax Health District, which includes Fairfax County, towns within the county and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church.
“In the interest of keeping the public informed during this health emergency while still upholding our legal responsibility to protect the privacy of individuals, the Health Department is continually evaluating ways to share data responsibly,” officials said on April 24.
Among the items reported on the Website are total cases, hospitalizations and fatalities, along with case rates by localities, ages, racial/ethnic groups and groupings of ZIP codes.
There also will be graphics to show the trajectory of cases.
