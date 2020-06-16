Several Fairfax County Fire and Rescue volunteer fire departments are partnering with Inova Blood Donor Services to hold blood drives in their fire stations’ parking lots.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, blood supplies in Fairfax County and around the nation are at dangerously low levels and dropping, fire officials said June 9.
Inova Blood Donor Services will be taking COVID-19 precautions at the events. There will be space to spread out and use appropriate social distancing, officials said. To help protect firefighters and paramedics, access to the fire stations will be prohibited.
Officials plan to hold blood drives on:
• June 18 from noon to 6 p.m. at Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 13, 2148 Gallows Road in Dunn Loring.
• June 18 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Franconia Volunteer Fire Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 5, 6300 Beulah St. in Alexandria.
• June 22 from noon to 6 p.m. at Greater Springfield Volunteer Fire Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 22, 7011 Backlick Road in Springfield.
• June 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. at McLean Volunteer Fire Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 1, 1455 Laughlin Ave. in McLean.
• June 25 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Vienna Volunteer Fire Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 2, 400 Center St., S., in Vienna.
To register to donate, visit Inova Blood Donor Services’ Website at www.inovablood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.