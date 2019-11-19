The Step Sisters, a nonprofit working to improve the lives of those impacted by breast cancer, is expanding to serve services in the Prince William County region. The organization has formed a partnership with Novant Health UVA with locations at the Haymarket and Prince William medical centers, according to a news release.
In 2014, The Step Sisters began funding quality of life services for breast cancer patients in Loudoun County after realizing the lack of basic, yet vital support such as a ride to treatment, childcare for little ones or a delivery of healthy food.
The program was well received by medical staff and patients and in 2015, The Step Sisters expanded services to multiple facilities throughout Fairfax County. Today’s announcement brings the total number of area facilities to nine.
As The Step Sisters have grown, they have worked to also expand the breadth of services offered to breast cancer patients and today are able to fund transportation, food delivery, childcare, house cleaning, lawn services/snow removal, pet care, gift cards, chemotherapy care bags and a Crisis Fund. These services were designed by the group to break down any obstacles that could delay treatment.
“Practical support services are essential in keeping women in treatment. We are proud to be able to now fund these services to patients in Prince William County,” say Ashley Campolattaro and Angela Fuentes, founders and Co-Executive Directors of The Step Sisters.
