Capital Caring Health is offering a wide range of free counseling and support services for those spending the holiday season without a loved one.
“The holidays can be a trigger for grief, depression and anxiety, especially for families who have recently experienced a death,” said Rev. Carolyn Richar, R.N., chief mission officer at Capital Caring Health. “Our grief programs are open to anyone in the community who is struggling with loss, at no charge.”
Programs range from one-on-one, family and peer-group counseling to workshops for all ages that can integrate music and art therapy.
“Kids and teens may have an especially difficult time expressing and processing their grief,” said Richar. “We bring together bereaved kids of the same age group for activities and conversation in school or other settings. These regional community programs are available to any child at no charge.”
For information on programs, see the Website at www.capitalcaring.org.
