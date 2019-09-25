The Virginia Hospital Center Foundation on Oct. 22 will launch a $26 million capital campaign in support of the hospital’s growth and expanded services.
It is described as the most ambitious community fund-raising campaign in the 75-year history of the hospital.
Two couples – Richard “Randy” and Jocelyn Anderson and Bob and Brenda Hawthorne – have been tapped as co-chairs of the campaign, which is expected to run through 2023. Preston Caruthers, Russell Hitt and Joan Hitt are serving as honorary campaign leaders.
The capital campaign will coincide with expansion of the hospital campus, which is growing north to include property previously owned by the county government. Construction work already has begun, but a formal ground-breaking celebration is set for Oct. 22.
For information, see the Website at www.virginiahospitalcenter.org
