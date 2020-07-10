Humanitarian effort provides meals to local hospital workers

Since late March, the Arlington-based nonprofit Hearts of Empowerment, in partnership with meal delivery service Mighty Meals and nonprofit P.U.S.O. Foundation, has supported a program to deliver meals to medical staff in the local area.
Together, the organizations raised $22,614 to put toward meal preparation and delivery. This amounted to a total of 1,849 meals being disseminated – around 150 per weekly donation – to 20 different area hospitals across the region.
This campaign was seeded by Mighty Meals with a $5,000 original goal. After incorporating the crowdsourcing and digital marketing services that both Hearts of Empowerment and P.U.S.O. Foundation offered, the goal was surpassed more than four times over.
“Everything we did was fantastic, it was amazing to see all of our networks pull together in order to provide meals for the health-care workers,” said Mighty Meals founder Dan Graziano.
Those receiving the support expressed continued gratitude, noting that the efforts were making tangible improvements toward morale while providing healthy-eating options during long shift times.
