Inova Health System has awarded $1 million in Health Equity Grants to 23 Northern Virginia nonprofit organizations, the largest level of funding to date for this grants program, according to a news release.
The grants were awarded to organizations whose initiatives aim to improve health equity and support under-resourced communities with unmet healthcare needs. Applicants were required to propose programs that demonstrate clear, reasonable, attainable and measurable impacts.
“This year, Inova significantly increased its grant fund and refocused our program to specifically address local health equity needs,” said Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova. “Meeting the healthcare needs of the Northern Virginia community is our priority at Inova, and we are grateful to these dedicated nonprofit organizations whose work complements ours and will significantly improve the health of our community.”
Inova issues requests for Health Equity Grant proposals annually. This year, Inova received a record 90 grant proposals from nonprofits requesting a total of $4 million. In 2021, Inova awarded $240,000 to 14 nonprofit organizations in Northern Virginia through the then-named Community Health Fund.
The 2022 Health Equity Grant Recipients are:
- ACT for Alexandria
- Arm & Arm
- Boat People SOS, Inc.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington
- Capital Area Food Bank
- Capital Youth Empowerment Program
- Edu-Futuro
- ENDependence Center of Northern Virginia
- Family Counseling Center of Greater Washington
- Food for Others, Inc.
- INMED Partnerships for Children
- Loudoun Education Foundation
- Loudoun Hunger Relief
- Loudoun Literacy Council
- National Alliance on Mental Illness
- NuevaVida
- Our Minds Matter
- SCAN of Northern Virginia
- SevaTruck Foundation
- The Heart Leaf Center
- The Women's Center
- Western Fairfax Christian Ministries
- Youth for Tomorrow
