Dr. Christopher O’Connor, president of the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, has been chosen to receive the 2021 American College of Cardiology's Distinguished Scientist Award – Clinical Domain.
O’Connor’s is being recognized for his career in cardiovascular and heart failure research, pharmacology, cardiac rehabilitation, and healthcare policy, the organization said.
“Dr. O’Connor has made lasting contributions to the field of cardiovascular medicine through his dedication to improving cardiovascular health and enhancing patient care,” said Dr. Athena Poppas, president of the college of cardiology.
O'Connor graduated from the University of Maryland and completed his internal medicine residency and cardiovascular fellowship training at Duke University Medical Center, where he served as senior investigator at the Duke Clinical Research Institute and held several leadership positions including director of the Duke Heart Center.
In 2015, he accepted the leadership role at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, where he has further enhanced the institute's reputation as a top-tier center for clinical care through expanded participation in clinical trials and research, according to a news release from Inova. His early interests in pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic therapies and strategies for congestive heart failure treatment bloomed into a passion for excellence in clinical trial design and conduct.
“Chris has shown tremendous thought leadership in coming up with important questions that are unaddressed and need to be adequately answered in cardiovascular medicine, and has seen the work through to fruition,” said Dr. Wayne Batchelor, director of interventional cardiology and interventional cardiology research for the institute.
Dr. Anthony DeMaria, former editor in chief of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, said O'Connor has been the principal, senior, or collaborating investigator for more than 700 publications. “In an era when randomized clinical trials have become the pillars of evidence-based medicine, Dr. O’Connor has been involved in the conception, leadership, execution and presentation of many of the most important studies in heart failure. His work has changed the way we manage patients with heart disease.”
O'Connor led studies in acute decompensated heart failure that identified novel treatment and management strategies in use today and has been instrumental in designing studies around novel pharmacologic agents for heart failure, Inova said. His research and advocacy of cardiac rehabilitation resulted in Medicare coverage for cardiac exercise therapy after heart attacks. Another arm of his research shed light on the relationship of mental state with physical recovery and survival prospects in patients with cardiac disease.
In 2017, O’Connor co-founded The Heart Failure Collaboratory, a public-private partnership with FDA, including a consortium of representatives from NIH, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, patients, private payers, industry representatives, and several academic and clinical trial investigators from the heart failure community. The organization holds think-tank and special focus conferences, establishes expert consensus statements and works to foster efficient clinical research to optimize the care of patients with heart failure.
O’Connor also is the founding editor-in-chief of JACC: Heart Failure and serves on the editorial board of several top tier medical and cardiology journals.
The American College of Cardiology presents three Distinguished Scientist Awards - in the basic, clinical, and translational research domains. The Distinguished Clinical Research award will be formally presented to O’Connor at the group's annual conference in May.
