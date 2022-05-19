Inova Health System has opened Inova Children’s General and Thoracic Surgery next to Inova L.J. Murphy Children’s Hospital on Willow Oaks Corporate Drive in Fairfax.
Surgeons and advanced-practice providers from the Pediatric Surgical Group of Fairfax Neonatal Associates P.C. have joined Inova to form the new pediatric surgical practice.
“The establishment of Inova Children’s General and Thoracic Surgery will streamline the surgical experience for our patients and families with our integrated practice operations, providing seamless care from the surgeon’s office to the OR, to post-surgical care,” said Joanna Fazio, vice president of Inova's Pediatric Service Line.
Led by Dr. Stephen Kim, Inova Children’s Surgery will continue to provide a wide variety of routine and complex surgeries for pediatric patients at Inova L.J. Murphy Children’s Hospital. Inova L.J. Murphy Children’s is an ACS Level 1 Children’s Surgery Center.
“While the group will have a new name, the focus, commitment and dedication to the children of the region will remain as it has for more than 40 years under FNA’s leadership,” said Dr. Steve Narang, president of Inova Pediatric Service Line and president of Inova Fairfax Medical Campus.
