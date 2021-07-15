Inova Loudoun Hospital has begun offering atrial fibrillation (AFib) ablation procedures at its Heart and Vascular Institute-Schaufeld Family Heart Center in Lansdowne.
AFib, a heart rhythm problem that causes an irregular pulse, affects about 2.7 million Americans, according to the American Heart Association. Symptoms can include palpitations, fatigue and shortness of breath, and AFib can lead to an increased risk of stroke and heart failure.
AFib ablation – also called heart ablation or cardiac ablation – uses a catheter to apply heat or cold energy to a small amount of heart tissue, interrupting the abnormal electrical impulses in the heart to restore a normal heartbeat, Inova said in a news release. It has been shown to reduce or eliminate AFib episodes and improve outcomes for many patients.
“This expansion of cardiovascular services will help to ensure that patients from communities near our Lansdowne campus will be able to receive a wider range of heart rhythm care closer to home,” said Dr. Brett Atwater, an electrophysiologist with Inova Arrhythmia and Director of Electrophysiology for the Heart and Vascular Institute.
Four physicians are credentialed to perform AFib ablation at Inova Loudoun Hospital: Atwater, Dr. Chirag Sandesara, Dr. Jeff Lee and Dr. Vineet Kumar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.