To commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Loudoun County, Inova Loudoun Hospital Life with Cancer and the Loudoun Breast Health Network are hosting Pathways to Survivorship: A Breast Cancer Survivors’ Retreat on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at The National Conference Center, 18980 Upper Belmont Place, Leesburg.
The retreat will start with registration from 11 – 11:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m. and an educational session from 12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Mood and Anxiety for Cancer with Dr. Colleen Blanchfield, Full Circle Neuropsychiatric Wellness Center.
The Survivors Retreat Open House, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., will showcase information and community resources. Attendees will enjoy an array of complimentary giveaways and services including: free wigs, bras, scarves, hats, and soft pocket prostheses; makeup sessions; bra fittings as requested; yoga, massage and healing touch sessions; door prizes and giveaways; light lunch and refreshments and much more.
If able, attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable canned or boxed food item or a local grocery store gift card to help stock the Loudoun Hunger Relief pantry for the holidays.
Participation is free, but registration is requested. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.lifewithcancer.org or call 703-698-2526.
