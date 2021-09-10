Long-time Inova Health System leader Susan Carroll has been named president of Inova Loudoun Hospital, the health system announced last week.
Carroll's new position was effective Aug. 30. She previously had been serving in the interim role at Inova Loudoun since July while also serving as president of Inova Fair Oaks Hospital. At Inova Loudoun, she replaces Deborah Addo, who left in June to become executive vice president and chief operating officer of Penn State Health.
Carroll began her career at Inova Loudoun Hospital in 1996, eventually rising to the level of chief operating officer in 2010. Since then, she has been vice president of the Inova Cancer Service Line, chief operating officer at Inova Alexandria Hospital, regional CEO of Inova Alexandria and Inova Mount Vernon hospitals, and interim president of Inova Fairfax Medical Campus.
In her new role at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Carroll will work with the hospital’s medical staff, including its physician relations and medical staff development teams, to pursue business opportunities that address community needs, Inova said in a news release. She will also work to establish areas of clinical growth and actively participate in the recruitment and retention of physicians. She will also retain system-wide leadership over Security and Emergency Management and Supply Chain Management.
Carroll will continue to serve as president at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital on an interim basis until a new permanent leader is selected there.
Inova Loudoun Hospital is a 311-bed facility, which includes Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Inova Loudoun Hospital - Cornwall Campus in Leesburg.
