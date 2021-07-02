The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital has awarded 29 nursing scholarships totaling $62,000 to nurses who live and/or work in Loudoun County.
Recipients are enrolled in LPN, BSN, RN, MSN and DNP programs at 19 schools and the Academies of Loudoun. Awards range from $1,000 (for Academies of Loudoun students) to $2,000, with $500 bonuses given to nurses employed at Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
“Despite a difficult year of closures and limited reopenings of the Riverside Gift Shop and Twice Is Nice thrift shop, plus cancellation of the 2020 Annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale, the scholarship committee was able to award scholarships to 29 worthy recipients,” said Arlene Kilborn, chairperson of the Ladies Board’s nursing scholarship committee. “We are pleased to assist them as they further pursue their nursing education."
Since the nursing scholarship program began in 1960 to provide supplemental funds to worthy nursing students, The Ladies Board has awarded over $2 million to over 1,300 applicants.
Scholarship applications for next year will be available at www.ladiesboard.org in January. Applicants must live or work in Loudoun County and be enrolled in or accepted by an accredited school of nursing.
Scholarships are funded by Riverside Gift Shop at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Twice Is Nice thrift shop in Leesburg, the Lights of Love remembrance program and the Annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale.
