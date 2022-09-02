Inova Loudoun Hospital has opened an advanced lung disease clinic that will provide access to comprehensive lung care on the hospital's main campus in Lansdowne.
New patients will have their initial, comprehensive assessment and ongoing care at Inova Loudoun. More complex cases may require follow-up care at Inova's advanced lung disease and transplant outpatient clinic on Inova's Fairfax Medical Campus.
"As guardians of the community's health, we continue to honor our commitment to expand the services we offer," said Susan Carroll, president of Inova Loudoun Hospital. "We are thrilled about offering these lung services here in Loudoun."
Dr. Steven Nathan, medical director of Inova's advanced lung disease and transplant program, said, "We hope the new location will help ease the burden for local patients whose lung disease makes traveling to the Fairfax Medical Campus difficult."
Inova's highly specialized advanced lung disease and transplantation programs are nationally recognized. The collaborative care teams offer wide-ranging expertise in leading-edge treatment for complex lung conditions, including pulmonary hypertension, cystic fibrosis, severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung transplantation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.