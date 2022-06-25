Select Medical Corp. and Inova Health System have announced a joint venture to establish the first Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, or CIRH, in Northern Virginia.
A CIRH is a service for patients who require an extended stay with specialized clinical attention and support but no longer need the intensive care provided in an acute-care hospital. The 32-bed facility, scheduled to open in the first half of next year, will be located within Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
“Our new relationship with Select Medical allows Inova to fill a market need and provide this much needed service for Northern Virginia patients and families,” said Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova. “This specialized post-acute service is not currently offered in this region, requiring patients to be transferred to facilities in Charlottesville, Richmond or out of state."
Select Medical, one of the nation’s largest post-acute care providers with more than 100 such units throughout the country, will serve as majority owner and manager of the CIRH. Once it's complete, all five Inova hospitals will be able to move patients there.
“As the patient population requiring specialty care continues to grow in Northern Virginia, we are pleased to form this joint venture with Inova to provide world-class inpatient post-acute services to the region,” said Tom Mullin, executive vice president of specialty hospitals at Select Medical, based in Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Inova Mount Vernon also provides specialty post-acute care services, including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, cardiac therapy and wound care.
