Inova Health System plans to build a new hospital in Springfield and either renovate or move its Alexandria hospital.
Inova made the announcements Tuesday afternoon but did not provide many additional specifics.
The Springfield hospital will be built on land the health-care system recently acquired next to the Inova HealthPlex - Franconia/Springfield, which is at 6355 Walker Lane.
Coupled with a new HealthPlex in Alexandria’s Oakville Triangle that was announced in early March, the new hospital at Springfield "will extend and integrate with Inova’s nationally recognized system of services in Northern Virginia and will complement the Inova Alexandria and Inova Mount Vernon Hospitals that serve the eastern region today," the health system said in a news release.
Details on the new Springfield hospital, including size, bed capacity, and specific services offered, are still to be determined, and Inova said planning and regulatory processes and construction will take several years.
Meanwhile, the health system says it continues to review options for modernizing Inova Alexandria Hospital and is working with partners and city officials on options. Options being evaluated include renovating in place or moving the facility.
“We are working to balance the current needs and challenges of the pandemic with Inova’s commitment and ability to serve our communities for decades to come,” said Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova. “COVID-19 hit us hard, but it will not prevent us from moving forward as quickly as possible to expand access to care for the communities we are proud to serve. The ultimate plan for the eastern region demonstrates how we thoughtfully use our resources in service to our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.