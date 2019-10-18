Inova Schar Cancer Institute, a state-of-the-art cancer care destination in the Washington, D.C., metro area, has received a $20 million gift from Dr. Gary and Tina Mather.
The gift will expand Inova’s new proton therapy treatment program, which will be named the Inova Mather Proton Center in their honor, according to a news release.
“We are incredibly grateful to Gary and Tina for their generous support,” said Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova Health System. “Their gift will enable Inova to use this latest technology to treat patients, recruit and retain top talent, engage in groundbreaking research and offer expanded educational opportunities to clinical team members.”
“Tina and I are extremely proud to make this gift to Inova,” Gary Mather said. “I benefitted from proton therapy during my cancer treatments earlier this year, but I had to travel to Baltimore, which was a burden. The people at Inova have become part of our family, and being able to support our family and community in such a personal way is very meaningful to both of us.”
The Mathers’ gift was announced at Inova Schar’s celebration of philanthropy dinner held Oct. 17, which recognized the generous donors who have given transformational gifts to develop the world-class cancer institute. Inova honored Milt and Carolyn Peterson and their family for more than 30 years of extraordinary support to Inova’s cancer program.
