Inova Health System and its Inova Schar Cancer Institute today are planning to open a new cancer screening and prevention center on the campus of the Inova Center for Personalized Health in Fairfax County.
The new 24,000-square-foot center, announced earlier this month and slated to open next fall, is being made possible by a donation of $20 million from Paul and Linda Saville. Paul Saville is the president and CEO of homebuilder NVR Inc.
“We’ve all been impacted by cancer, and many of us know someone who has died from cancer due to a late diagnosis,” Paul Saville said. “We hope that many more people will have access to early detection and treatment and avoid serious disease."
Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova Health System said the new detection and prevention center will be state of the art.
“I truly could not be prouder about the work that Inova Schar Cancer Institute is doing to provide world-class care for those impacted by cancer,” Jones added. "Once again, I have the honor to witness the power of philanthropy to advance healthcare for our community.”
The new center will provide access to critical, life-saving services for cancers including:
- Prostate and Bladder
- Pancreatic and Colorectal
- Breast
- Lung
- Head and Neck
- Cervical, Uterine, and Ovarian
- Melanoma and Skin Cancers
- Familial / Genetic risks (BRCA, etc.)
Cancer is the number one killer in America, surpassing cardiovascular disease as of 2020. More than 40% of cancer cases in the U.S. are attributed to preventable risk factors, Inova said. While most people know that early detection saves lives, not everyone knows where to start.
“By providing members of our community accessible, multidisciplinary screening and prevention services in a ‘one-stop-shop’ approach, we hope to cure more cancers by catching them early,” said Dr. John Deeken, president of the Inova Schar Cancer Institute. “And through programs such as smoking cessation, as well as dietary and exercise interventions, we hope to prevent more and more cancers in the years ahead.”
The center will be the first of its kind in Northern Virginia, and will utilize a variety of preventative resources to help inform and educate patients who may be at high risk for developing cancer. These resources include education on nutrition, exercise, genetic testing, and opportunities for clinical trials.
