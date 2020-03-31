State officials say those who have lost health-care insurance because of the current economic downturn have options, but should weigh them carefully.
“Loss of a job doesn’t have to mean loss of health-insurance coverage,” said Scott White, Virginia’s insurance commissioner. But, he said, “not all health plans are the same, and some are not insurance.”
Losing a job (or health-care plans associated with a job) triggers more flexibility for those wishing to apply for an individual plan through the health-insurance marketplace of the federal Affordable Care Act or state programs. Individuals also may be eligible for “COBRA” coverage through previous employers or could purchase short-term, limited-duration insurance plans.
For full information, call the Virginia Bureau of Insurance at (877) 310-6560 or see the Website at www.scc.virginia.gov/boi.
