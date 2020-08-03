Ruth Williams-Brinkley has been named president of Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States, which serves 770,000 members in Northern Virginia, the District of Columbia and Maryland.
Williams-Brinkley, a registered nurse, joins the Mid-Atlantic region from Kaiser Permanente Northwest, where she had been president since 2017. She will report to Kim Horn, who led the region since 2012 and was recently promoted to executive vice president and group president for Kaiser Permanente markets outside of California.
“Ruth’s nursing experience gives her great insight into member care and service needs. She has been a driving force behind Kaiser Permanente’s growth in the Northwest region, and we’re pleased to have her leadership and vision for improving health care quality and access in the mid-Atlantic,” Horn said. “Her contributions will be invaluable as we look to expand our reach throughout the region and help our community emerge from the pandemic.”
While president of Kaiser Permanente Northwest, Williams-Brinkley led several initiatives that drove strong membership growth and financial performance. She oversaw the expansion of telehealth services, the launch of a comprehensive network that connected community members with social and non-medical needs and the development of an internal culture that champions equity and inclusion.
Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic region encompasses 34 medical centers from Baltimore to Fredericksburg.
Before joining Kaiser Permanente, Williams-Brinkley was CEO of KentuckyOne Health, Kentucky’s largest integrated health system, where she oversaw a post-merger systems integration with the joining of the University of Louisville Hospital and the James Graham Brown Cancer Center. She also successfully expanded specialty programs in heart and cancer care at KentuckyOne.
Williams-Brinkley also held several other leadership positions, including president and CEO of Carondelet Health Network in Tucson, Ariz., and president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in Chattanooga, Tenn.
“I am pleased to bring my experience in health care here to the mid-Atlantic,” Williams-Brinkley said. “This is a growing region with an increasing number of people experiencing Kaiser Permanente’s high-quality care, outstanding physicians and commitment to community. As we emerge from this global pandemic, I look forward to leading this region in our ongoing work to improve health and wellbeing so that our communities and members can thrive.”
Williams-Brinkley earned her bachelor’s degree and a master of science in nursing administration from DePaul University in Chicago. She holds an honorary doctoral degree from Spalding University in Louisville, Ky. She has appeared on Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Women in Healthcare and Top 25 Minority Executives in Healthcare lists and was named one of Becker’s most admired CEOs.
