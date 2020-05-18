Kate Brackney, director of nursing for the ARC of Greater Prince William, has been voted the winner in InsideNoVa's Nurse of the Year contest, sponsored by New Life Laser of Woodbridge.
Brackney, who received the most votes from InsideNoVa readers, will receive $500 from New Life Laser. She emerged the winner over 35 other nominees; about 1,300 people voted overall.
Brackney supports nearly 100 individuals with developmental disabilities, many with complex medical needs that no one else wanted to serve, her nominator wrote. "From the beginning of COVID-19, Kate has tirelessly set in place in our group homes and supported living sites preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of the individuals and the staff that support them. Few nurses want to work with our individuals, but Kate has devoted over 24 years supporting those who are most vulnerable in our community."
Results were published in the InsideNoVa/Prince William weekly newspaper on May 15 as part of a salute to essential workers in the community. To read about Brackney and the other finalists, click here.
"Of course, we should recognize all nurses," said InsideNoVa Publisher Bruce Potter. "To all the nurses, doctors, first-responders and front-line essential workers we say 'thank you!' Thank you for helping us when we need it, for keeping our community safe, and for allowing us to stay home."
