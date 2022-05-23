The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital has awarded 33 nursing scholarships totaling $70,000 to nurses who live and/or work in Loudoun County.
Recipients are enrolled in LPN, BSN, RN, MSN and DNP programs at 16 schools and the Loudoun County Public School Adult Education department. Awards range from $1,500 (for LCPS Adult Ed students) to $2,000, with $500 bonuses given to nurses employed by Inova Loudoun Hospital.
One recipient, Jaimee Robinson of Ashburn, is an Inova Loudoun labor and delivery nurse educator and among those receiving her second Ladies Board scholarship (2021 and 2022).
“Being awarded this scholarship allows me to continue pursuing my Doctorate in Nursing Practice (DNP), gaining advanced practice knowledge to ensure we continue to provide exceptional perinatal care to our community,” she said. “I am truly grateful for the support, generosity and continued commitment to education by The Ladies Board for myself and my colleagues.”
Arlene Kilborn, chairman of the scholarship committee, echoed that sentiment. “Providing nursing scholarships is one of the joys of being a member of The Ladies Board," she said. "We appreciate all nurses and support them as they further their education.”
Since the nursing scholarship program began in 1960 to provide supplemental funds to worthy nursing students, The Ladies Board has awarded over $2 million to over 1,300 applicants.
Scholarship applications for next year will be available in January 2023 at www.ladiesboard.org. Applicants must live and/or work in Loudoun County and be enrolled in or accepted by an accredited school of nursing.
Scholarships are funded by the Annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale, Riverside Gift Shop at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Twice Is Nice thrift shop in Leesburg and the Lights of Love remembrance program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.