Shirlington Library will host “Mental Health A to Z: Youth Mental Health Matters” on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
The workshop will explore ways to recognize signs and symptoms of mental-health challenges, and discuss how to approach mental-health conversations.
For information, call (703) 228-6545 or see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.