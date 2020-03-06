Shirlington Library will host a program on “Dementia-Friendly Arlington” on Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m.
The program is designed to raise awareness, reduce stigma and improve compassion through education and discussion.
The event is free. For information, call (703) 228-6545 or see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us/events.
An additional program will be held on Wednesday, April 8 at 7 p.m.
