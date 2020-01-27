Local non-profit ramps up efforts in fight against child abuse, neglect

A new top staffer and an ambitious expansion plan will highlight 2020 for the local non-profit HACAN [Hispanics Against Child Abuse and Neglect].
“Good things are going to happen – [we have] such a wonderful path in front of us,” said Carla Paredes, who on Jan. 25 was announced as the new executive director during a celebration held at the Gates of Ballston Community Center.
Paredes, who earlier served as coordinator of one of HACAN’s educational programs and has served on its board, currently works for the Fairfax County Health Department, providing community outreach to the Latino community.
Paredes came to the U.S. in 2015 with her husband and daughter. “I didn’t speak the language – when you start something from scratch, it is difficult,” she said.
Like many others over the years, the newcomer was taken under the wing of Carmen Fernandez, who founded HACAN in the mid-1980s in an effort to support Northern Virginia’s Latino community. It since has expanded services to support all immigrant groups through an array of programs for youth and their parents.
“If we have a stronger family, we have a stronger community, and that’s good for all of us,” said Zeev Wexler, a board member.
Fernandez will remain actively involved, but will be handing the day-to-day reins over to Paredes, who promised to work toward expansion.
“I am kind of persistent,” she said, citing the “need to bring more kids” into the programs.
A number of personal testimonials offered proof that the efforts pay off.
Back in the 1990s, Jenny Penados was a youth participating in HACAN’s “Morning Star” program, an academic-enrichment effort aimed at youth ages 6 and older. Flash forward to 2020 – she is an analyst with the Department of Homeland Security, is about to graduate from law school, and is serving on HACAN’s board, where she is pressing to expand the group’s impact.
“We really need the community’s engagement,” Penados said. “This program really works – let’s help the kids out.”
Another 1990s-era Morning Star participant was Roxana Martinez, who also now serves on HACAN’s board.
“That helped me a lot,” she said of Morning Star at the Jan. 25 gathering, and “it’s making a big difference in the lives of the kids who are in the program.”
For Rachel Yi, an Oakton High School student, HACAN is an opportunity to serve as a volunteer tutor and build leadership skills while making a difference.
“I’ve gotten to be a part of something much bigger than myself,” she said.
Yi volunteers in the Morning Star program, and also is active in “LEER+,” a HACAN initiative that works with assisting immigrant first-graders to read using a specialized method that emphasizes the role of vowels.
The students she has worked with “progressed so fast,” Yi said.
“I was so amazed,” she said. “I didn’t think I could have that kind of impact.”
All told, about 340 individuals were served last year in HACAN programs, which also include parenting classes and safety workshops.
In addition, there are programs designed to help those in the immigrant community know their rights and responsibilities. “We are teaching them leadership skills and how to advocate for themselves,” said board chair Marisa Yzita.
Many of the program offerings are centered in the immigrant-rich Culmore area, nestled close to Seven Corners and South Arlington.
Participants in the various programs also give back to the community through volunteer activities.
“It’s an amazing, amazing organization,” said Wexler, but one, he added, that needs to build on its internal successes and let the public know.
“Share about this organization to your friends and family,” Wexler exhorted at the gathering. “What’s better than helping kids and families?”
• • •
For information, see the Website at www.hacanva.org.
