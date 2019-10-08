The Stroke Comeback Center will host its annual Mind Matters luncheon on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tysons Corner Hyatt Regency.
The guest speaker will by Abby Maslin, author of “Love You Hard: A Memoir of Marriage, Brain Injury and Re-Inventing Love.”
Proceeds from the event will support the center’s work with survivors of strokes and brain trauma and their families.
For information, see the Website at www.strokecomebackcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.