Madison student lauded for commitment to public health

Christina Luckett, a junior at James Madison High School, recently organized a public-health presentation for the public.
The event publicized an effort by the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps to educate the public on opioids and e-cigarettes. The presentation also included handouts and suggestions about how the public could help in tackling the two national health crises.
The mission of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, which is overseen by the U.S. Surgeon General, is to protect, promote and advance the health and safety nationally. Health professionals serve underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S.
Luckett is a Girl Scout Ambassador, editor-in-chief of the Madison High School student newspaper and president of the Madison Robotics Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.