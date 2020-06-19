IMPACTO Youth, an award-winning non-profit organization based in Manassas dedicated to advancing opportunities for youth, today announced the launch of a national Spanish-language public service campaign to help Hispanics stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign features a series of animated videos and infographics to visually communicate tips to avoid viral contamination while in the community as well as upon returning home.

This online package of public service announcements is available to download free here.

“Hispanics have been hit extremely hard with COVID-19. There are not enough educational materials in plain language to reach these audiences and bring broader awareness to the simple things they can to do stay healthy,” said Jackie Krick, founder of IMPACTO Youth and CEO of ECU Communications, a leading woman-owned, full-service solutions provider of marketing, advertising and public relations services for multi-cultural audiences.

Many states are reporting that Latinos are facing a disproportionate level of impact from the virus, and the effects are seen among both immigrants and Latinos from multigenerational American families.

“Our hope is that, by making this material available to anyone for free, we can help to do our part to help a particularly vulnerable population,” Krick said.

IMPACTO Youth is non-profit organization that inspires socially and economically disadvantaged students to have careers with opportunities for advancement, training and mentoring. For more information, please visit www.impactoyouth.org.