Mary Washington Healthcare has received a $200,000 donation from sPower to address the special needs of the health system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
sPower, a leading renewable energy independent power producer, is building a 500-megawatt solar facility in Spotsylvania County. The gift will help MWHC continue to deliver excellent care while keeping the patients and staff safe during these extraordinary circumstances.
Like most hospitals across the country, MWHC is in dire need of personal protective equipment (PPE) because of unprecedented shortages that exist with the impact of COVID-19. This gift will allow the healthcare system to address those shortages as well as offset other unforeseen expenditures incurred in preparing for and responding to COVID-19
“The outpouring of donations from the community during this pandemic has been overwhelming. sPower’s incredible gesture underscores the impact corporate philanthropy can make to commit to a not-for-profit health system during this moment in time when access to resources is being challenged,” said Xavier R. Richardson, president of the Mary Washington and Stafford Hospital Foundations.
Ryan Creamer, CEO of sPower, said, "The hospital is on the front lines of COVID-19 response and treatment and leading the way in its field hospital preparedness. Spotsylvania and the surrounding area remain important to us, and our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected.”
Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, sPower is a leading independent power producer that owns and operates more than 150 renewable generation systems across the country.
