The McLean Community Center will host its annual “Be Fit McLean” fair in a “virtual” format on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Admission is free, but registration is required.
The event features insights on healthy living and overall well-being, focusing on aspects of healthy living, such as happiness, fitness, dance, nutrition and physical and mental health. Attractions include health-related lectures provided by certified nutritionist Kristen McGill of Giant Food and Virginia Hospital Center staff on such topics as the science of happiness, how to improve resilience and stay strong, and how to reduce stress.
To register or for more information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
