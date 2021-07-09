The system of feet, legs, knees, hips and spine comprises our body’s longest bones, largest muscles and biggest joints. For hundreds of thousands of years, that mechanism served hunters, gatherers, warriors, peasants, explorers, nomad families, workers, pilgrims, travelers, toddlers, adults and the elderly.
Then, in the past 12 decades, a lifestyle emerged and spread that has us laying in bed or slouching as spectators when we are not seated driving vehicles or hunching in front of digital devices.
The mechanism that should burn half of the energy we consume has become increasingly idle, while all kind of ailments related to lower back, hips, knees and ankles keep boosting the business of knee and hip replacement, spine surgery and orthopedic devices.
Tai Chi is an appropriate practice to restore and improve balance and flexibility. The movements are learned and performed slowly and have been carefully adjusted to make the most efficient use of the body’s mechanisms and design.
The movements are paced by the Tai Chi person’s own breathing, which brings a sense of awareness and helps to center the mind and manage stress.
The Tai Chi way of moving can be practiced by people of all ages and, as it involves balanced walking, it results in a relaxed aerobic exercise for major muscle groups and the circulatory system.
Tai Chi doesn’t require a special facility, a uniform, particular clothing or footwear, equipment or accessories. It can be practiced anywhere, at any time, and once a sequence of movements is learned it can be performed in less than 10 minutes. Some people enjoy Tai Chi as the sun rises, others prefer to practice early in the evening as the day winds down.
A lot can be learned about Tai Chi from videos. However, doing it with an instructor greatly improves the practice and makes it more enjoyable. Visit us at: https://youtu.be/WznTTi7cAwU
