The National Park Service this week plans to reopen parking areas and restrooms at many of its facilities in the local area.
Starting June 3, facilities will be open at Theodore Roosevelt Island, Gravelly Point, Fort Hunt Park, Jones Point Park, Collingwood Picnic Area, Riverside Park, Belle Haven Park and Fort Marcy, all part of the George Washington Memorial Parkway.
(Parking areas at Great Falls National Park reopened earlier.)
“The value of access to green space for health and wellness has been evident throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Superintendent Charles Cuvelier said. “We encourage everyone to recreate responsibly, and thank visitors and neighbors for their ongoing support.”
A return to full operations will continue to be phased, and services may remain limited for some time, Park Service officials said.
