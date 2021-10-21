StoneSprings Hospital Center has opened its new inpatient behavioral health unit.
The 9,176-square-foot unit is on the StoneSprings Hospital campus in the Dulles area of Loudoun County, and is dedicated to helping and supporting adults with emotional, behavioral and mental health needs.
StoneSprings’ behavioral health services treat the symptoms, causes and management of major depression, bi-polar disorder, anxiety disorders, perinatal and postpartum depression, thought disorders and dual diagnosis and co-occurring substance use issues in adults. The services are designed to be short-term and intensive. They include:
- Assessments and referrals
- Acute inpatient care in a 17-bed inpatient unit designed to deliver intensive treatment to adults (18 years old or older) needing around-the-clock behavioral health services.
- Adult partial hospitalization program, combining a highly structured environment during the day with the opportunity to spend evenings at home.
- Intensive outpatient program, including group therapy and transition services, where program participants can work or attend to daily demands while engaging in programming three times a week.
“Behavioral Health has been part of StoneSprings’ long-term growth plan for years,” said John Deardorff, HCA's Northern Virginia market president. “We envisioned a place for patients to receive first-rate treatment close to home and the support of family and friends.”
