The Fairfax County Department of Health and Human Services next June will begin sending a mobile-service-delivery vehicle around the county to bring services to residents most in need.
The 37-foot-long vehicle, which cost $418,000 and was financed with carryover funds from the county’s fiscal 2018 budget, will allow multiple county agencies to target services to specific communities, neighborhoods and people, said Tisha Deeghan, deputy county executive for human services.
Officials with the county’s Department of Family Services began working on the initiative in early 2018, said Deeghan, who updated the Board of Supervisors during a recent meeting of the board’s Health, Housing and Human Services Committee.
The project involved “tons of research for a year and thorough vetting by all the numerous county agencies you would expect to care about this,” she said.
The vehicle will minimize barriers to access, increase opportunities for residents to participate and support improvement of social, housing and financial outcomes for vulnerable populations, Deeghan said.
The vehicle will resemble the approximately 2,000 mobile clinics that operate nationwide. But in addition to providing preventive health screenings, urgent care, dental services and chronic-disease management, the county’s mobile facility will help residents facing food, employment, housing and security challenges, she said.
Only Washington state offers a similar mobile facility combining health and social services, Deeghan said.
The county’s vehicle will have five interview stations and a private examination room, and will be covered in a distinctive exterior wrap, the design of which still is in progress, she said.
The Department of Health and Human Services also will work with the county’s Office of Public Affairs and departments of Vehicle Services, Transportation and Information Technology, Deeghan said.
The county government is considering bringing the vehicle to health fairs, county events, schools, places of worship, community centers, apartment complexes, Board of Supervisors district offices and perhaps to emergency scenes.
“I think it’s great,” said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville). “This is something we’re going to have to have out on the streets in the evenings and on weekends.”
Supervisor Daniel Storck (D-Mount Vernon) said he saw the value of using the vehicle in disaster situations.
County officials in the coming months will coordinate scheduling for the vehicle, which will be managed by the Office of Strategy Management. Staffing costs will be borne by participating departments and the county will pursue grant funding as well to pay for creative uses of the mobile facility, she said.
Supervisor Jeff McKay (D-Lee), who is set to take office as the board’s chairman Jan. 1, said he and outgoing Chairman Sharon Bulova recently had helped dedicate a new health bus being offered by Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC). McKay and Bulova both asked whether the county government would be coordinating efforts with the college and providers of similar vehicles and Deeghan assured them county officials would endeavor not to duplicate services.
“They will not have county agencies,” she said of NVCC’s vehicle, adding that the county’s mobile facility essentially would replicate social services offered at the Pennino Building and the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board’s Merrifield Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.