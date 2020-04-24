In recognition of our front-line caregivers during the COVID-19 crisis, InsideNoVa and New Life Laser of Woodbridge have teamed up to recognize the 2020 nurse of the year in Northern Virginia.
To nominate your favorite nurse, visit www.insidenova.com/contest to upload a photo and a brief description of why he or she is worthy of the honor. The deadline for nominations is Friday, May 1, at 11:59 p.m.
Voting for the Nurse of the Year will be conducted on the website from May 4 through May 11, and the winner will be announced Friday, May 15, online and in the InsideNoVa/Prince William weekly newspaper. The winner will receive $500 cash, courtesy of New Life Laser, 13199 Centerpointe Way, Woodbridge.
