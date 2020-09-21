New name will herald new era for addiction-recovery organization

The name will change but the mission will remain the same – working to help those struggling with addiction turn their lives around.
Phoenix House Mid-Atlantic announced Sept. 16 that it would change its name to National Capital Treatment and Recovery, following its split last year from the national Phoenix House organization.
“The new day has dawned,” said CEO Debby Taylor, who has been with the organization since 1989.
“Our goal has [always] been to bring hope and health to individuals, families and communities,” Taylor said during a 30-minute Zoom program announcing the name change and marking National Recovery Month.
Going forward, she said, “we are going to enhance our services.”
The organization began life in 1962 as Alcoholic Rehabilitation Inc., expanding its programming in the 1970s to address the growing drug-abuse crisis. The name then changed to Vanguard Services Unlimited, remaining so until the merger with Phoenix House in 2010.
No matter the name, “it is a joy to come into work and watch our clients start to put their lives back together,” said Pattie Schneeman, clinical director and a 23-year employee of the organization.
The end goal is a process in which clients can “walk out the doors with a healthy outlook . . . ready to make some change,” Schneeman said.
“They helped me put the pieces of my recovery together in a way that made sense,” said one of the clients highlighted at the event, held “virtually” due to the public-health pandemic.
Former U.S. Rep. Jim Moran (D-8th), a booster of the organization for years, said efforts to meet the needs of those facing addiction issues are more important than ever in the COVID era.
“So many people are feeling so stressed,” said Moran, noting that substance abuse is up nearly 70 percent in the local area in the wake of the public-health situation and government-imposed lockdowns.
“Phoenix House is a haven for those who want to help themselves,” said Moran, speaking prior to the official name-change announcement.
Robin Norman Depaoli, a retired medical executive at Virginia Hospital Center who chairs the National Capital Treatment and Recovery board, said plans are in the works to build on past success.
“We’re very excited for our future,” she said. “Health-care workers, as we all know, are heroes. They save lives.”
Taylor, who has been in health care for nearly a half-century, said it remains important to understand the root causes underlying addiction issues. Those facing addiction largely “are not bad people,” she said.
“These are people who have physiological differences from other people,” Taylor said, which causes them to react differently than others might.
• • •
To view the Sept. 16 event, see the Website at https://bit.ly/33vqgJo.
