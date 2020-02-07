State health officials announced Friday they are investigating a new potential case of the coronavirus in Northern Virginia.

The state has investigated five other cases and each came back negative for the virus that has caused 637 deaths in China and led to quarantine restrictions for travelers returning to the U.S.

There have been 12 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control, including individuals in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin.

The pending case in Virginia is one of 100 across 36 currently under investigation.

A patient under investigation is an individual who meets both clinical and epidemiologic criteria for the virus, the Virginia Department of Health noted in a statement.

"The information gathered during this investigation helps public health determine if they have novel coronavirus, or if their symptoms may be caused by another respiratory pathogen," health officials noted.

To protect patient confidentiality, VDH will not provide additional details about a patient under investigation.

The U.S. reported the first confirmed instance of person-to-person spread with this virus Jan. 30, but the CDC notes the virus is not currently spreading in the community in the U.S.