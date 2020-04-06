Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday that state residents should follow the new CDC guidelines and wear masks whenever they are in public in order to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
Northam demonstrated the use of a mask during a news conference in Richmond and said that he and other members of his staff are wearing them whenever they leave their offices.
Northam noted that half of all the cases in the state involve people under the age of 50 and that the disease can be spread by people who do not have symptoms, which makes wearing face masks important.
“You don’t need a medical-grade mask to do this; in fact, you can make your own,” he said.
Northam also said during his thrice-weekly update on the state's response to the pandemic that the state's Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services is working with research partners to use genetic technology to review positive tests for the disease. Among early findings is that the virus in Virginia was introduced in multiple places rather than through one single source.
"This will help our public health officials understand the virus, how it spreads and how it changes," Northam said. "This will give us more tools to fight it.”
Virginia has over 2,800 positive cases of coronavirus and 54 fatalities, according to the state Department of Health, with as many as 1,200 hospitalizations, according to the state healthcare association.
Northam announced that the state has placed a $27 million order with a Virginia logistics company for personal protective equipment that will arrive from Asia within a week. The supplies include N95 respirator masks, gloves and gowns for medical personnel.
Brian Moran, Virginia's Secretary of Public Safety, said the shipment is a one-time order. “We see that as the first of what will be many. Clearly the need even outweighs what that purchase will be.”
The Virginia Department of Health has also begun distributing supplies from the state's third shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile.
Northam also announced an agreement with Estes Express Lines, a Richmond-based company, to deliver 56,000 MREs, or meals-ready-to-eat, to food banks across the state.
Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Services, said the state has received 10 to 20 COVID-19 test kits from Abbott Laboratories, which provide results in 10 to 15 minutes. “But we need the ability to do that at volume," Carey said. "It’s good that that trickle is starting, but we need that to be a torrent.”
Carey also noted that Sentara Healthcare has opened an in-house testing lab, which should further speed processing.
Northam said he participated in a 90-minute call Monday with other governors and Vice President Mike Pence. Issues discussed included a national supply chain for personal protective equipment and the need to obtain more testing with faster turnaround times.
Northam said last week that models showed Virginia's peak number of cases wouldn't hit until mid-May; however a new model from the University of Washington now shows that the peak will hit around April 20. He said state officials are working with the University of Virginia on developing a model that should be available later this week.
"Virginia is a leader in fighting this pandemic," he said, thanking residents for practicing social distancing. "Keep doing the great work."
