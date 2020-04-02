Debra Coffman Howe has donated $1 million to the Northern Virginia Community College Educational Foundation, adding to her existing endowed scholarship fund to increase her support of NOVA nursing students.
Howe, of Palm Beach, Fla., has also generously donated to the NOVA COVID-19 Emergency Student Aid Fund.
As a nursing student at NOVA, Howe reached a point where she could not afford to finish her associate degree in science. She went to a trusted NOVA nursing instructor to postpone her studies. Within days, she was notified that her current year tuition and books had been paid for by an anonymous donor.
She was put in contact with NOVA Financial Aid and the NOVA Foundation and with their help, received grants, scholarships, loans and even a part-time job. Howe was able to complete her studies and went on to earn Bachelor of Science degree from St. Joseph University in Windham, Maine.
Howe's successful healthcare career has included holding key leadership positions in long-term healthcare and senior care. She is currently the managing partner and president of Airamid Health Services LLC, as well as Kaine Financial Services. Airamid Health Services provides healthcare consulting services across Florida.
“I was able to fulfill my dreams thanks to the dedicated faculty, staff and donors at NOVA. I will never forget the relief and gratitude for those who allowed me to focus on moving forward,” Howe said. “NOVA was truly my launching pad to very successful career in healthcare and I am happy that I am now in a position to ‘give back’ to other hard working and focused NOVA students.”
Founded in 1979, the NOVA Foundation is dedicated to supporting the college’s goal of providing all students with a high-quality, life-changing education. The NOVA Foundation, through its donors, funds more than 300 scholarships, emergency aid grants and a range of academic programs and student services throughout the college's six campuses and NOVA Online.
By connecting donors to NOVA programs, the Foundation raises funds, increases visibility and strengthens partnerships among the college, individual donors, businesses and state and local communities.
“Debra Coffman Howe is an outstanding example of the power and impact of NOVA’s alumni – not just here in Northern Virginia but throughout the U.S.,” said Dr. Anne Kress, president of Northern Virginia Community College. “I am grateful that our alumni continue to invest in NOVA though our foundation.”
“With NOVA’s nursing program at capacity and the critical shortage of nurses across Northern Virginia and throughout the country, the impact of Ms. Howe’s gift will be felt by generations of nursing students here at NOVA.” said Kelly Persons, executive director of the NOVA Foundation.
Additional information about the NOVA Foundation can be found at: https://www.giving.nvcc.edu.
