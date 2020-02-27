Health care continues to be a big factor in presidential politics — maybe now more than ever, considering the deep divisions among what’s being proposed by various Democratic presidential primary candidates.
In the battle for voters, particularly those healthy voters who don’t have to think about their health care that much, a frequent line from candidates hits at how great it would be if all the changes to the health care system didn’t impact you at all. Like your plan? Keep it. Like your doctor? Keep ‘em.
There’s certainly a fair argument to be made about the validity of any candidates plan when it comes to your future health care providers.
But, most people who visit their health care team regularly probably already know you can’t always keep the doctor you want.
THE DOCTOR IS OUT
First, doctors change the insurance they take, or your insurance company changes the doctors in the network. Those are the concerns that candidates are trying to calm when they argue you won’t lose the great thing you have.
Sometimes the issues aren’t directly tied to these partnerships between doctors and insurers.
I’ve got a great general physician, but it was after a number of factors that led me to her office.
First, we had a big move from South Carolina to Virginia a few years ago. This was before I really started using regular checkups, so it wasn’t a big deal to find a new doctor.
But, there was a juggle finding a doctor that worked for my whole family, and we ended up splitting our needs — with a doctor closer to my office for me, and a doctor closer to home for the rest of my family.
Then, my family doctor made the decision to leave her practice to begin work with a charity in another town. That was more than a year ago, and we still haven’t settled on a replacement.
And sometimes getting in to see the doctor is a problem. I had to drop a specialist because of regular two-hour wait times, and I’m with my current general care physician after the doctor I visited for years was too busy for a timely appointment.
It’s understandable to be concerned about changes to your health care team, but a new doctor or provider can offer a new perspective to your health.
MILITARY IMPACT
There’s one group of patients that knows all too well the impact of losing a regular doctor: military families.
An August 2019 report published in Health Affairs noted children in military families face barriers to care, including frequent relocations.
“Addressing these gaps may require military leaders to examine barriers to achieving acceptable health care access across military treatment facilities and off-base nonmilitary specialty providers, particularly for children with complex health or behavioral health needs,” according to study authors.
Using a national data set from 2007-2015, researchers analyzed families’ reported experiences with military-provided coverage for nearly 85,000 children. They found these families were less likely than families with private insurance to report accessible care — 35% vs. 50% — or responsive care — 47% vs. 54% — for their children.
The study noted military families frequently relocate, disrupting ongoing care and requiring parents to establish new relationships with pediatric providers in unfamiliar communities.
“Military families in our study reported concern, particularly when their children have special health care needs, that their access to care is not as good as it should be,” said senior author Dr. David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a pediatrician and former member of the Pentagon’s Military Family Readiness Council.
Greg Hambrick is senior editor of InsideNoVa. He can be reached at ghambrick@insidenova.com. Find more health coverage at insidenova.com/health.
