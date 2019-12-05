There’s this old green fleece jacket that I pull on anytime I don’t feel well. It’s a little worn from use. It doesn’t zip up anymore, and there’s a little piece of fabric that has come partially unstitched that I’ll fiddle with if I’m reading something quietly.
I’m not sure when this became my go-to accessory when I’m sick, but it has its own little spot in the closet where I can go right to it when I need it.
There’s a few other things I find comfort in. I’ll turn on a movie I’ve seen a hundred times — stories that don’t require too much of my attention — as my big moose of a dog, a fluffy golden doodle named Dunkin’, jumps up on the bed to keep me company.
If I’m sick around the holidays, I likely won’t be in bed. I’ll take that extra dose of holiday cheer and drag myself to the couch so that I can sit near the lights of the Christmas tree.
When I think of all the things that comfort me when I’m sick, it’s not too surprising that they’re all at my home. If I was in the hospital, Dunkin’ would have to stay home, but I think my family could provide a few of those things I like when I’m not feeling well.
You can transport some of the comforts of home to a hospital stay, but there’s something else that is hard to find during a hospital stay, particularly this time of year: joy.
My fuzzy jacket and favorite films — even my cuddly dog — can’t bring me much joy when I’m not feeling well.
And I suspect the same is true for children spending one of the happiest times of the year in a hospital bed.
This year, Children’s National Hospital is hoping to bring a little joy into the hearts of hundreds of children away from home for the season.
The Light Up Dr. Bear campaign brings 300 light-up four-foot bears to the halls of the hospital, outpatient center and at sites throughout the D.C. region, including Reston Town Center and Pentagon Row, with each donation simultaneously offering a bright moment for children in need of true joy this time of year.
Donations help provide equipment designed just for kids, specialized care teams that nurture children’s emotional needs and unique spaces and programs for play, including art, music and pet therapy, according to a news release.
“You can see the delight on the children’s faces every time a bear lights up or when they hug a bear in the hospital. The experience brightens everyone’s day,” said DeAnn Marshall president of Children’s National Hospital Foundation.
Noah, a 2½-year-old diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, recently rang the victory bell to mark the end of his treatment and celebrate that he is cancer-free. His mom, Farissa Elvis Russell, said she is thankful for the hospital’s care.
“Noah is an easy-going kid, but even for him the hospital isn’t an easy place to be,” she said. “Music therapy has been especially comforting for Noah.”
The Light Up Dr. Bear campaign runs through Dec. 31. You can give at ChildrensNational.org/Lights.
Greg Hambrick is senior editor at InsideNoVa. He can be reached at ghambrick@insidenova.com. Find more health coverage at insidenova.com/health.
