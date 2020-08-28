Phoenix House Mid-Atlantic soon will celebrate its 58th year of serving those with addiction issues, and there Is an aura of creative mystery surrounding it.
“We have some big news,” the Arlington-based organization said in announcing plans for its “virtual” celebration, slated to be held online on Sept. 16 at noon as part of National Recovery Month.
“I hope everyone in the community will join us,” said Robin Norman, who chairs the Phoenix House Mid-Atlantic board, promising “exciting news about the future.”
“The organization has an outstanding record of providing quality care to those with substance-abuse disorders for over half a century, adapting to industry best practices as the need has changed over the years,” Norman said. “The future for this vibrant, successful organization looks bright – please join us and learn more.”
For information, see the Website at www.phoenixma.org.
