Planning body recommends OK for medical facility in Tysons

The Fairfax County Planning Commission, following a public hearing that seemed to take just seconds, on Sept. 11 unanimously recommended that the Board of Supervisors approve plans by Reston Hospital Center LLC to build a facility in central Tysons.
Reston Hospital Center officials are asking the county for a special exception to convert an existing three-story restaurant/bank building on 0.56 acres at 8240 Leesburg Pike into a freestanding emergency room that would be associated with Reston Hospital.
According to the county’s staff report, the applicant seeks to update the building’s exterior with a more contemporary design and enlarge an existing canopy on the structure’s southern façade.
The 14,275-square-foot facility would provide hospital-level emergency-care services using an X-ray machine, CT scanner and other technology commonly found in emergency centers, according to the county’s staff report.
The proposed medical-care facility “is expected to reduce the time that the county’ s emergency services units spend transporting patients to an emergency department, while improving local hospital emergency capacity and reducing patients’ wait times,” the report read.
The facility would operate around the clock, have between 15 and 22 staff members and divide those employees’ work assignments into two or three shifts. Only office space assigned with emergency-room services will be provided within the building. The applicant plans to provide 11 rooms for patients, but people admitted to the facility either will be treated and discharged within 24 hours or then be transferred to a hospital for a higher degree of care.
Up to 27 patients and 18 staff members would be allowed on-site at any given time.
The facility likely would generate fewer vehicular trips than the site’s existing uses, read the county’s staff report, which added that “adaptive reuse [of existing buildings] is beneficial for the environment and limits the amount of debris from entering landfills.”
For those who regularly sit through agonizingly long public meetings, the hearing on this application was surprisingly fast. Following the introduction of the applicant’s representative and the recusal by Commissioner James Hart (At-Large) because of a conflict involving his law firm, the hearing concluded just 90 seconds later.
Commissioner Phillip Niedzielski-Eichner (Providence District) asked Chairman Peter Murphy (Springfield District) to poll the audience in order to learn whether anyone from the public planned to speak regarding the application. Hearing nothing, the Commission waived the usual presentation by county planning staff, closed the public hearing and approved Niedzielski-Eichner’s motion for recommendation.
“That’s how it’s done,” Murphy deadpanned.
The Board of Supervisors is slated to take up the matter on Sept. 24 at a 3:30 p.m. public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.