How do I sign up for the COVID vaccine?
The Prince William Health District is administering the Moderna vaccine by appointment only. Register for the waitlist at bit.ly/PWHDwaitlist. As more vaccine doses become available, the health district will contact those on the waitlist to receive the vaccine. No walk-ins are being taken at any clinics. Those being vaccinated must have an appointment.
What about CVS?
CVS is opening one vaccination site in Prince William County this week. New appointments are made available online daily for residents aged 65 and older. To make an appointment visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine. You need to register for appointments with CVS separately from the health district’s registration process.
I have a waitlist number from the health district. When will I get vaccinated?
The waitlist number is just an ID number. It is not when a person will be vaccinated. It is used to track a person and whether they need an appointment for the first dose or second dose.
How do I know whether I’m on the waitlist?
Waitlist registrations are being confirmed by phone or email. Please regularly check your spam or junk mail to make sure your notification did not go there.
I’m a teacher. When will I get vaccinated?
Public school teachers are being vaccinated by Novant Health/UVA Health System with the health district’s Pfizer vaccine allocation. These clinics are being held separately from the health district’s clinics and in separate locations. Private school teachers and day care providers should contact their employer for instructions.
What number can I call with questions or if I don’t have internet access?
The health district’s call center is (703) 872-7759. Call center hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. seven days a week. Capacity was increased last week as county library personnel are helping to answer calls. The call center is multi-lingual and interpreters are available.
SOURCE: Prince William Health District
