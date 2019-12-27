Proposed legislation would give the Virginia government more regulatory authority over “tele-dentistry.”
A bill, sponsored by Del. Patrick Hope (D-47th), would formally define the practice, lay out regulations and mandate oversight by the Virginia Board of Dentistry.
Hope told the Sun Gazette that the measure was designed to ensure patients receive proper care.
“Currently, there isn’t a tele-dentistry statute, and this would change that,” he said. “Nowadays, dentistry can be practiced through the mail without ever having to see a dentist in-person.”
In addition, “the bill would require certain patient protections, such as privacy safeguards, informed consent and the right to legal protections,” Hope told the Sun Gazette.
Hope pointed to firms that provide teeth-alignment services as one example that calls out for regulation. “They send you an impression kit in the mail and you send it back. In return, they send aligners for you to use,” he said.
The bill, filed on Dec. 23, has not yet been assigned to a committee. It has the support of the Virginia Dental Association, Hope said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.