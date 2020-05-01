Arlington’s public-health director is urging local residents to continue their vigilance in following social-distancing recommendations so the COVID-19 virus will more quickly make its exit from the Washington region.
“They’re doing a good job,” Dr. Reuben Varghese said of county residents’ efforts during an April 29 interview touching on a number of pandemic-related topics. “We need that to continue.”
Varghese said that the mantras of the past two months – social-distancing, face-mask-wearing, hand-washing and staying at home – were working to ensure that “the germ is burning itself out,” although where exactly the local area is in that trajectory remains something of an open question.
As of April 29, there had been 912 cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Arlington residents. Since the first two deaths reported on April 6, there had been a total of 32 deaths reported among county residents.
Arlington officials are working as part of a coordinated regional approach to combating the virus, which originated in China and over the course of several months spread around the world. Regionally, there had been nearly 23,000 cases and just under 1,000 deaths recorded as of April 29, with significant health impacts frequently hitting the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.
Varghese said he and other public-health officials are keeping a close watch on the trend line for deaths and hospitalizations. “If it’s consistently going down, maybe we’re at a place . . . where the disease is petering out,” he said.
Physical distancing remains “the absolute best way” to control the spread of the disease, he said. But some things remain unknown as the public-health profession has scrambled to address the pandemic. Even testing is no sure thing.
“When tests are done, negatives don’t necessarily mean a person doesn’t have COVID,” Varghese said, since it’s a test that is challenging to administer and uncomfortable for the one who is being tested. Negative results also may be recorded at particular stages in the disease’s progression.
Still, medical professionals are being urged to have patients tested in order to be safe rather than sorry. “We’ve told doctors to assume it’s COVID” if the symptoms are in the ballpark, Varghese said.
As to the $64 question – in some ways, the $64 trillion question – of when the pandemic will be on its way out the door, enough, to begin the start of a return to normalcy? Varghese said that was a decision outside the scope of the public-health profession to decide, although the data are being used to form a road map for the efforts.
For full information on the county government’s response to COVID-19, see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.