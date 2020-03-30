Crises offer opportunities for action-oriented people to make positive changes in their lives.
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the Sun Gazette asked Vienna-area resident Jenifer Joy Madden, an author, health journalist and founder of DurableHuman.com, how people can make the most of a bad situation.
What’s your take on the COVID-19 scare?
“It’s upending almost all areas of life and causing tremendous suffering, but it does provide some unexpected opportunities for personal growth and development.”
What lessons can families take from this experience?
“Rediscovering family! It’s heart-warming to see how people are calling and getting on Facetime and Zoom with loved ones they can’t be with in person.
And – yes! – I’m also talking about families together at home. Before all this happened, the biggest complaint kids had about their parents went something like ‘All my mom cares about is her phone’ and ‘I can’t get my dad’s attention.’ Now we get a parenting do-over.”
What long-term changes do you plan to make?
“I will likely try not to overload myself again with tasks and responsibilities to the point I can’t pay spend time with people directly in my life who really need my attention.”
What long- and short-term advice do you have for families during this crisis?
“First of all, pace yourselves. You can’t hold to your previous standard of operating at warp speed. Expect that you won’t get as much done in a day.
To be a ‘durable human’ means to be effective and long-lasting in mind, body and your relationships. In these tough times, we’ll be worn down like pencil erasers if we don’t take conscious steps to keep ourselves durable.”
What would be some of those steps?
“Everyone benefits from a sense of structure and routine. Whether kids are trying to do some academics or not, they should have a general plan for each day that includes 3-D full-sensory play or other exercise (preferably with some time outdoors), skill-building and/or chores, and a bedtime routine.
Having direction to the day will also keep kids from disappearing for hours into their technology. Expert guidance remains one hour or less screen use for kids 5 and under and no more than two hours for children 5 to 18.”
What if things become overwhelming?
“Place your hands on a flat surface, close your eyes and take slow, deep breaths. There are plenty of apps for maintaining overall mental health and for kids’ meditation. A mesmerizing stress-defuser is to watch live-streams of the gentle movements of animals in zoos and aquaria, or you can ditch the screen and gaze at clouds or stars to get the same benefit.”
How can people stay healthy?
“The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] says adults are supposed to get a half-hour of exercise a day and kids an hour. Luckily, that can be broken up into chunks of time, like doing 10-minute workouts on YouTube.
Kids don’t need to do anything formal to get exercise. They can play games like freeze tag and hopscotch (draw the board with painters’ tape on the kitchen floor!). Walking, of course, is great exercise. And then there’s the exercise you can get doing housework.”
How can families leverage this crisis?
“Before the outbreak, lots of families had fallen into the habit of pretty much doing their own thing, with the kids caught up in schoolwork or being left alone to zone out on video games and with parents into work and doing their own thing. But with everyone around all the time, for the household to function properly, it’s all hands on deck. Helping out gives kids new skills and a sense of purpose, not to mention keeping mom from being overworked and very, very resentful! Chores are a great way for kids to develop self-reliance skills.”
What else can families do?
“Another opportunity for families is to get better sleep, a true determinant of overall durability. A great habit to start is to make bedrooms screen-free at night. Phones and game consoles and TVs in the bedroom are guaranteed sleep destroyers, so having devices elsewhere is not anti-tech, it’s pro-sleep.
Kids’ sleep deprivation was a rampant problem in the days before coronavirus. Families can get close to a healthful circadian rhythm by charging devices out of the bedroom. If an adult must be reachable [via smartphone] . . . silence all but emergency notifications (or make sounds barely audible), then place the phone face down, out of sight and out of reach.”
Any weaknesses you’re planning to shore up?
“Let’s just say I’d let my office become a bit disorganized. I plan to clean it up and keep it that way. (Or my husband hopes I do.)”
How have you changed your routine?
“I’m more consistent about when I go to bed and wake up and I’m not staying up too late.”
What projects are you undertaking?
“I put myself on a schedule to clean out and organize cabinets. I’m also building a home recording studio where I’ll make my next audio book.”
What new things have you discovered?
“I like the new ways people are sharing events on the Internet. Last night, I watched a delightful cello concert on Facebook performed by my cousin’s son, who’s at home from being a music major in college.”
What have you learned you can live without?
“I am enjoying not having to drive anywhere. My trusty bicycle is always close at hand.”
To whom has the crisis brought you closer?
“I’m talking to my 96-year-old dad every day now. We’ve also taught him how to use Skype and Zoom so he can be part of family meet-ups.”
How can people get along during the crisis?
“Everyone should have some idea of how each person plans to spend the day and what they want or need to accomplish. That way, activities can possibly be coincided for mutual benefit.
As for couples, they probably already realize they don’t need to do absolutely everything together. Having a couples’ planning meeting allows you to share thoughts and expectations, rather than making (usually wrong) assumptions or trying (and failing) to read the other person’s mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.