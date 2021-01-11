[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Virginia Hospital Center currently is undergoing final certification necessary to become a Level II Trauma Center. If it achieves the designation, the hospital will become only the second in Northern Virginia – after Reston Hospital Center – to attain it.
(Inova Fairfax Hospital is the Level I Trauma Center for the Northern Virginia Region.)
The Sun Gazette recently checked in with Melody Dickerson, RN, MSN, CPHQ, Virginia Hospital Center’s senior vice president and chief nursing officer, to learn more about the process and the benefits to the community.
What are the benefits to the local community in having a Level II Trauma Center in our midst?
The benefits to the residents of the local community are significant. Moderately to severely injured patients and their families are now able to remain close to home during their treatment and recovery.
Virginia Hospital Center already has an established inpatient rehabilitation unit and a trauma follow-up clinic onsite for the inpatient and outpatient injury recovery phases of care. With the addition of this Level II Trauma Center, first responders for Arlington County can now remain in their catchment area ready to respond to additional calls if needed.
Having another Level II trauma center in the region also adds much needed capabilities and capacity in the event of mass-casualty events.
How far along is the process of gaining state approval, and are there any stumbling blocks that you envision? Also, is there a timeline in getting from today to approval to implementation?
The pandemic did slow Virginia Hospital Center’s plans for official review and approval in early 2020, as trauma-site review teams nationwide halted regulatory reviews. Despite this delay, full implementation of all trauma clinical capabilities occurred in January 2020 and have remained fully operational since.
Our application for provisional Level II designation has been accepted by the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services, a subsidiary of the Virginia Department of Health.
The office has secured a trauma-site review team and is currently working through the logistics of scheduling an onsite review of the facilities and clinical capabilities. The hospital is fully prepared and anticipates a formal review and official regulatory approval the first quarter of 2021.
What additional resources – space, equipment, personnel – will be required to implement a Level II Trauma Center, and how does it all get paid for?
Virginia Hospital Center utilizes existing clinical units to care for trauma cases. The hospital made several supply and equipment purchases, including advanced monitoring units, specialized pumps and operative instrumentation for procedures performed in the severely injured patient population.
A trauma surgical team with specialized training was hired in January 2020 and consists of general surgeons trained in surgical critical care and physician assistants. A trauma programmatic team consisting of a trauma program coordinator and a staff of administrative employees oversees and maintains the data, quality and regulatory functions required to be a Level II trauma center.
There were already several subspecialty surgical and medical services in place at the hospital prior to this initiative, including emergency medicine, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery and rehabilitative medicine.
Virginia Hospital Center is committed to serving the health-care needs of the community and providing trauma services will keep patients and their families close to home.
